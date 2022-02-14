21-yr-old man, juvenile held for murder in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Ravi Chauhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri here. He is an accomplice of the key accused Vishnu, who is absconding, they said.

The victim Ashok, also a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found with stab injuries in his abdomen at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. He died at the hospital during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, adding he was killed over personal enmity. “Our team found that the victim had enmity with one of his acquaintances Vishnu and his two friends for about seven to eight months. They wanted to take revenge. Hence, they stabbed the victim…” she said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mahendra Park police station and investigation was taken up, she said.

Based on inputs and local intelligence, Chauhan and a juvenile involved in the crime were nabbed, she said.

Police said two daggers used in the crime were recovered and that further investigation was underway.

