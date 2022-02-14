Left Menu

21-yr-old man, juvenile held for murder in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Northwest Delhis Mahendra Park area, police said on Monday.The arrested person has been identified as Ravi Chauhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:41 IST
21-yr-old man, juvenile held for murder in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Ravi Chauhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri here. He is an accomplice of the key accused Vishnu, who is absconding, they said.

The victim Ashok, also a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found with stab injuries in his abdomen at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. He died at the hospital during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, adding he was killed over personal enmity. “Our team found that the victim had enmity with one of his acquaintances Vishnu and his two friends for about seven to eight months. They wanted to take revenge. Hence, they stabbed the victim…” she said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mahendra Park police station and investigation was taken up, she said.

Based on inputs and local intelligence, Chauhan and a juvenile involved in the crime were nabbed, she said.

Police said two daggers used in the crime were recovered and that further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022