U.N. chief speaks with Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:54 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke separately on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a U.N. spokesman said.
Guterres expressed "serious concern" to both ministers over the heightened tensions and "welcomed the ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions and underlined, yet again, the fact that there is no alternative to diplomacy," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stephane Dujarric
- Sergei Lavrov
- Dmytro
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- Antonio Guterres
- Kuleba
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon
Very unlikely British troops will fight in Ukraine -Truss
UK PM Johnson: situation on Ukraine's border increasingly concerning