U.S. considers offering Ukraine up to $1 bln in sovereign loan guarantees - source

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told congressional leaders on Monday that the United States was considering offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to calm market concerns about a possible war with Russia, a source familiar with the adviser's call told Reuters.

Washington has said Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now," and in an interview with MSNBC on Monday Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Russia was adding more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day.

