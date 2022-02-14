U.S. considers offering Ukraine up to $1 bln in sovereign loan guarantees - source
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told congressional leaders on Monday that the United States was considering offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to calm market concerns about a possible war with Russia, a source familiar with the adviser's call told Reuters.
Washington has said Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now," and in an interview with MSNBC on Monday Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Russia was adding more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Jake Sullivan
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- United States
- John Kirby
- Ukraine
- Washington
- MSNBC
- Russia
ALSO READ
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon
Very unlikely British troops will fight in Ukraine -Truss
UK PM Johnson: situation on Ukraine's border increasingly concerning