Left Menu

ABVP protests against Tanil Nadu CM for showing 'insensitivity' in Lavanya suicide case

Lavanya, a Class 12 student at Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19.The ABVP said the insensitivity of the state government in the case is demonstrated by the fact that the government had approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High Courts order for a CBI inquiry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:39 IST
ABVP protests against Tanil Nadu CM for showing 'insensitivity' in Lavanya suicide case
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for allegedly showing ''insensitivity'' in the Lavanya's suicide case. The RSS-affiliated ABVP burnt an effigy of Stalin and announced a huge protest outside the Tamil Nadu Bhavan on Tuesday.

The announcement by the ABVP Delhi unit came after the Tamil Nadu Police ''brutally treated'' ABVP activists protesting outside the chief minister's house to get justice for Lavanya.

ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi, its national secretary Muthu Ramalingam, its southern province state secretary Sushila and other activists were arrested, they said.

''In view of this, the ABVP Delhi burnt the effigy of chief minister Stalin in DU and JNU and announced a big protest outside Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi tomorrow (Tuesday),'' the statement said. Lavanya, a Class 12 student at Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19.

The ABVP said the ''insensitivity ''of the state government in the case is demonstrated by the fact that the government had approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's order for a CBI inquiry. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition and upheld the high court's decision, ordering the case to be handed over to the central investigation agency. The youth fighting for justice for Lavanya now have hope, the student outfit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022