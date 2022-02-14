Man held for killing minor niece while attempting to rape her

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece while attempting to rape her in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The body of the girl was recovered from a well in the Ahor police station area on February 12, they said.

During investigation, it came to light that the girl was last seen with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle, police said.

The man was detained. During interrogation, he confessed to have killed the girl when she raised an alarm while he attempted to rape her, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalore, Anukriti Ujjainiya said.

He was arrested for attempting to rape and killing the girl, she said.

