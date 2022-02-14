Left Menu

Man held for killing minor niece while attempting to rape her

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:48 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece while attempting to rape her in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The body of the girl was recovered from a well in the Ahor police station area on February 12, they said.

During investigation, it came to light that the girl was last seen with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle, police said.

The man was detained. During interrogation, he confessed to have killed the girl when she raised an alarm while he attempted to rape her, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalore, Anukriti Ujjainiya said.

He was arrested for attempting to rape and killing the girl, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

