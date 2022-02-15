BMC gets 812 suggestions, objections on redrawing of civic wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received more than 800 suggestions and objections to its draft on redrawing boundaries of the 236 electoral wards, an exercise undertaken ahead of polls, an official said on Monday.

After the Maharashtra government gave its go-ahead for increasing the number of electoral wards to 236 from 227 in the metropolis, the BMC prepared the draft proposal for the delimitation exercise to redraw ward boundaries and create nine new seats.

The BMC had invited suggestions/objections from citizens to its draft between February 1 and February 14.

According to the official, out of 812 suggestions and objections received at the end of the deadline, the highest - 339 - were received at ward offices in western suburbs followed by 263 in eastern suburbs.

Wards in the island city received 76 suggestions/objections, he said.

As many as 454 of the 812 suggestions and objections were received on the last day (Monday), while 358 were submitted till Sunday, the official said.

Ahead of the civic elections, the BMC had published draft boundaries for the 236 wards and invited suggestions and objections from members of the public.

As per a State Election Commission directive, the civic body will have to prepare the details of suggestions and objections till February 16 and an official authorized by the SEC will conduct final hearing on them till February 26.

The authorized official will have to submit a report about the final suggestions on March 2, as per the directive.

