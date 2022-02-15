Man uses duct to break into highrise office of diamond firm in Mumbai; held

A 34-year-old electrician was arrested for allegedly stealing eight kg silver jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 15 lakh from the 14th-floor office of a diamond company at Dadar in central Mumbai, police said on Monday, adding that the accused had used duct to enter the office.

The accused, Balwant Gupta, first went to the 17th floor of the highrise and then used a duct to come down to the 14th floor on January 29. He broke into the office from the toilet window. He then broke open the safe and fled with valuables and cash worth over Rs 15 lakh, the official added.

Gupta was unemployed due to the pandemic and committed the theft as he wanted to foot bill for his father's cancer treatment, police said. After committing the theft, Gupta took away the Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

Police checked footage from at least 150 CCTV cameras from various spots in Dadar to identify the thief. Gupta was picked up from Panvel in Navi Mumbai. Police have recovered the stolen valuables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)