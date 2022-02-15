Left Menu

Iran's Interior Minister Vahidi discusses bilateral, regional issues during Pak visit

15-02-2022
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, on a day-long visit to Pakistan on Monday, held bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, besides discussing the regional security situation and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Vahidi, along with a nine-member delegation, was received by Ahmad and the two leaders later held delegation-level talks on various issues.

“The two sides agreed to form joint working groups on different fields to strengthen bilateral relations,” according to a joint declaration issued after the meeting.

They also agreed to set up markets on Pak-Iran borders and increase the number of border terminals. The two sides also discussed about completing the fencing of Pak-Iran border at the earliest.

It was also agreed that the territory of Pakistan and Iran should not be used for terrorist activities against each other.

The meeting also discussed the regional security situation, humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, illegal human immigration, drug trafficking among other issues during the meeting.

Vahidi also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan who emphasised the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister also stressed early completion and operationalisation of the border sustenance markets for economic uplift of the people living on both sides of the border.

Khan stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter terrorism.

Vahidi also met Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Geo-strategic environment particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains was discussed during the meeting,” according to a statement by the Army.

Bajwa termed Pak-Iran Border as border of peace and friendship, highlighting the need to put in collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants-along the border.

