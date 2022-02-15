Conditions no longer in place to continue Mali fight, France says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 00:30 IST
- Country:
- France
The conditions are no longer in place to continue the fight against Islamist militants in Mali and President Emmanuel Macron has asked to reorganise French troops in the region, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.
"If the conditions are no longer in place so that we can act in Mali, which is clearly the case, then we will continue to fight next door with the Sahel countries," Le Drian told France 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan tries hand at COVID diplomacy again with Somaliland vaccine gift
Israel president hopes for more regional normalisation on first UAE visit
EPFO data suggests a significant acceleration in formalisation of the job market: Economic Survey
India can withstand monetary policy normalisation by large economies: Survey
Mali expels French envoy over authorities' 'hostile' remarks