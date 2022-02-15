U.S. sees no sign Russia de-escalating troop buildup -State Dept

The decision to move the U.S. embassy from Kiev to Lviv is based on what the United States is "seeing on the ground with our own eyes" with regard to the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

"We are basing our assessment on what we are seeing on the ground with our own eyes, which is a continued and unprovoked Russian buildup on the border of Ukraine, and no accompanying evidence of de-escalation," Price told reporters at a briefing.

