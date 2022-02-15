U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 01:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus.
The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of "Level Four: Very High."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU, Azerbaijan step up talks on Azeri gas supplies to Europe, TASS reports
Azerbaijan releases eight Armenian prisoners in mediation effort with France and EU
Azerbaijan returns 8 captured Armenian servicemen
Azerbaijan releases eight Armenian prisoners in mediation effort with France and EU
Azerbaijan nominates new acting CEO to state energy firm SOCAR