U.N. chief says 'time is now' to defuse tensions over Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply worried about the heightened tensions over Ukraine and "increased speculation" about a military conflict.

"The time is now to defuse tensions and deescalate actions on the ground. There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them," he told reporters.

