Russian invasion could begin at any time, White House says

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time, including this week, the White House said on Monday as it reiterated that the path to diplomacy remains open to resolving the standoff.

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States is "clear-eyed" about the situation on the ground with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed along the Ukraine border.

