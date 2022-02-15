Canada PM Trudeau invokes emergency powers to tackle truckers' protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the government had invoked rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa.

"The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety," Trudeau told a news conference. "We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue."

