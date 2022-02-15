Left Menu

Trump company's longtime accounting firm cuts ties, cannot stand behind statements -filing

The letter, which was filed in New York state court, also said Mazars would no longer work for the Trump Organization. New York state's attorney general has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 03:51 IST
Trump company's longtime accounting firm cuts ties, cannot stand behind statements -filing

The accounting firm that handled financial statements of Donald Trump's company dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements, a court filing showed on Monday. Mazars USA, in a Feb. 9 letter made public on Monday, told the Trump Organization, the former president's New York-based real estate business, that its financial statements for 2011 through 2020 should no longer be relied on.

Mazars said it had based its conclusion on a January filing by the New York Attorney General, its own investigation and information from internal and external sources. The letter, which was filed in New York state court, also said Mazars would no longer work for the Trump Organization.

New York state's attorney general has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits. New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation, which is civil, also partially overlaps a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney, which James joined in May, into the Trump Organization's practices.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022