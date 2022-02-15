Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Tonga's apocalyptic lightning storm

When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13.

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will activate rarely used emergency powers, including cutting off financing, to end protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed parts of the capital. The government, saying the protests were damaging the economy and Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner, introduced sweeping measures to support police forces and bring crowdfunding platforms under terror financing oversight.

Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored deal based in part on shared worries about Iran. Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, his office said.

Taliban call on Biden to reverse move to halve frozen Afghan funds

The Taliban on Monday warned that it would reconsider its policy towards the United States if President Joe Biden did not reverse his "unjustified" decision to return only half of Afghanistan's $7 billion deposited on U.S. soil. The United States will free up half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on U.S. soil to help Afghans struggling with a humanitarian crisis and hold the rest to possibly satisfy terrorism-related lawsuits against the Taliban.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy declares 'day of unity' for Feb. 16, cited as possible invasion day

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to fly the country's flags from buildings and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, a date that some Western media have cited as a possible start of a Russian invasion. Ukrainian officials stressed that Zelenskiy was not predicting an attack on that date, but responding with skepticism to foreign media reports. Several Western media organisations have quoted U.S. and other officials citing the date as when Russian forces would be ready for an attack.

Iran 'is in a hurry' to revive nuclear deal if its interests secured -foreign minister

Iran is "in a hurry" to strike a new nuclear accord as long as its national interests are protected, its foreign minister said on Monday as Tehran and the United States resumed indirect talks on salvaging Tehran's 2015 agreement with world powers. The talks, with European intermediaries shuttling between the two, have been held in Vienna since April amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.

Ukraine's UIA loses insurance cover for some planes in Ukrainian airspace

Two Ukrainian airlines disclosed problems in securing insurance for some of their flights on Monday while foreign carriers began avoiding the country's airspace as Russia masses a huge military force on its border. Russia and Ukraine both hinted at fresh diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict on Monday, but Ukraine's biggest airline said its insurers had already terminated cover for at least some of its aircraft on flights inside Ukrainian airspace.

Exclusive-Russian mercenaries with spy links increasing presence in Ukraine – Western sources

Russian mercenaries with ties to Moscow's spies have increased their presence in Ukraine in recent weeks, stoking fears among some NATO members that Russia could try to engineer a pretext for an invasion, three senior Western security sources said. They said their concerns had strengthened in recent weeks that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could be preceded by an information war, and cyber attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure such as electricity and gas networks.

MSCI says it is closely watching Russia-Ukraine developments

Global index provider MSCI Inc said on Monday it was closely monitoring developments in Ukraine and access to the Russian equity market in the face of possible investment sanctions amid rising concerns about a potential Russian invasion. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of Ukraine. It denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a range of demands are met, including barring Kyiv from ever joining the NATO alliance.

Like father, like son; 50 years later, Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers

Faced with truckers' protests popping up across the nation, and hampering cross border trade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday became the only Canadian leader since his father 50 years ago to declare a state of emergency in peacetime. Trudeau unveiled a series of tough measures to tackle funding for the protests, including letting banks freeze accounts linked to the protests without a court order, and said federal police will help end the blockades.

