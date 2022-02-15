Horse racing-Jockey Dunne's appeal against 18-month ban to be heard on March 30

Jockey Robbie Dunne's appeal against an 18-month ban imposed on him for bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost will be heard on March 30, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said. Dunne was found in breach of four counts of conduct prejudicial to the integrity and reputation of horse racing between February and September 2020 by an independent disciplinary panel.

The panel found Dunne guilty of distasteful targeting and deliberate harassment on and off the course, and ruled that there had been "occasional cases of dangerous bullying". Frost, 26, became the first woman to win the King George VI Chase in 2020 and the first woman to ride a top-level Grade One Cheltenham Festival winner in 2019.

Dunne had denied two of the three counts of violent or improper behaviour towards Frost and all four prejudicial conduct charges, including bullying and harassing. "The Appeal Board will convene on Wednesday 30 March 2022 to hear an Appeal brought by Robbie Dunne against the findings of and penalty imposed by the independent Disciplinary Panel of the British Horseracing Authority following a hearing last year," the BHA said in a statement on Monday.

