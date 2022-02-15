Left Menu

Governor's address presents clear picture on management of COVID, floods: CM Bommai

The Governor has presented a clear picture about the measures taken by the State government to manage COVID-19 and floods in the state, Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai said on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-02-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 08:16 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Governor has presented a clear picture about the measures taken by the State government to manage COVID-19 and floods in the state, Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai said on Monday. The Chief Minister in his reaction to Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot's address at the Joint Session of State Legislature said, "the Governor has in his address presented a clear picture about the way the State government managed Covid, the floods and the progress achieved in many sectors amid the challenges."

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's charge that the State government has made the Governor to speak lies, Bommai rejected the charge and said, "I will present more clear facts when I reply in the House. The Opposition will get the reply in the House. People will decide what is true and what is a lie." Reacting to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement that rape cases would increase if women do not wear hijab, Bommai said, "The statement reflects his (Zameer) thoughts and mentality. The entire country would condemn his statement." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

