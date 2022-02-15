Olympics-Beijing 2022 reports 1 new COVID case among Games-related personnel on Feb 14

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 14.

This one case was detected in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.

Also Read: Hong Kong's Chief Executive to skip Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)