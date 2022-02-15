Olympics-Beijing 2022 reports 1 new COVID case among Games-related personnel on Feb 14
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-02-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 08:35 IST
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 14.
This one case was detected in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.
