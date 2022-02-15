Delhi: Quack arrested for raping a girl under the pretext of curing illness using black magic

The Delhi police on Monday arrested a quack in the Seemapuri area for allegedly raping a girl under the pretext of curing her illness through black magic. The victim reported the incident to her mother on February 12, and an FIR under section 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty), 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused Yamin. The police subsequently arrested the accused within two days from Seemapuri, said a senior police official.

The police further said that the incident took place on January 29 when the victim reached the accused's place in the Mangolpuri area with her sister to get cured of her illness. The accused asked the victim's sister to wait outside and the victim was then asked to remove her clothes so that soil from the burial ground can be rubbed on her body for curing the illness, the police official added. She was given some intoxicating substance and raped, added the police official. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)