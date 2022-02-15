ED conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions, official sources said.

About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.

The anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion and illegal property deals, the sources said.

They said some political links to these shady deals are also under the radar of the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)