Left Menu

Four of family killed in Sitapur as truck hits bike

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:03 IST
Four of family killed in Sitapur as truck hits bike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including two minor girls were killed in a tragic accident when a speeding truck hit a bike on NH-24 here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Hempur crossing under Imalia Sultanpur police station area when the truck hit the bike on which six people, including three children and a woman were riding, police said.

Neeraj (35), his brother-in-law Rohit (30) and two girls aged under five died on the spot while two injured, a woman and a child were shifted to a hospital, they said.

Search has been launched for the truck driver and bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022