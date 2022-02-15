Four of family killed in Sitapur as truck hits bike

Four people, including two minor girls were killed in a tragic accident when a speeding truck hit a bike on NH-24 here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Hempur crossing under Imalia Sultanpur police station area when the truck hit the bike on which six people, including three children and a woman were riding, police said.

Neeraj (35), his brother-in-law Rohit (30) and two girls aged under five died on the spot while two injured, a woman and a child were shifted to a hospital, they said.

Search has been launched for the truck driver and bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

