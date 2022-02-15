Left Menu

UK's Truss says Kyiv "absolutely" a target for Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:07 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was "certainly" a target for the Russian government as the West braces for any potential attack by Moscow, which they believe could be imminent.

Asked whether Kyiv was under threat if Russia invades, Truss told Times Radio: "It is certainly, absolutely a target for the Russian government."

