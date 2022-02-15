UK's Truss says Kyiv "absolutely" a target for Russia

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was "certainly" a target for the Russian government as the West braces for any potential attack by Moscow, which they believe could be imminent.

Asked whether Kyiv was under threat if Russia invades, Truss told Times Radio: "It is certainly, absolutely a target for the Russian government."

