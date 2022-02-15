Left Menu

Ethiopia's parliament lifts state of emergency early

After swift advances in November, most of the rebellious forces have since retreated back to their region, Tigray, and there are signs of a tentative thaw in relations between the warring sides. Tuesday's vote was not a rubber stamp approval. It was not immediately clear whether the state of emergency would be lifted on Tuesday directly following parliament's vote.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:54 IST
Ethiopia's parliament lifts state of emergency early
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces had threatened to march on the capital.

Parliament's decision came after the cabinet last month proposed cutting short the state of emergency in light of improving security conditions in the country. After swift advances in November, most of the rebellious forces have since retreated back to their region, Tigray, and there are signs of a tentative thaw in relations between the warring sides.

Tuesday's vote was not a rubber stamp approval. Of the 312 lawmakers who attended the session, 63 opposed lifting the state of emergency, while 21 abstained from the vote. It was not immediately clear whether the state of emergency would be lifted on Tuesday directly following parliament's vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022