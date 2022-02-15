Left Menu

One Syrian soldier killed, 11 wounded in Damascus bus bombing -state media

A Syrian army soldier was killed and 11 others were wounded when an explosive device planted in a military transport bus went off in Damascus on Tuesday, state media reported, quoting a military source. Helped by his allies, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad now controls most of the country. A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus on Oct. 20 killed at least 14 people.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Syrian army soldier was killed and 11 others were wounded when an explosive device planted in a military transport bus went off in Damascus on Tuesday, state media reported, quoting a military source. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for what was a rare bombing in the Syrian capital and which the report said happened at 7:25 a.m (0525 GMT), the report said.

A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. But However, attacks in Damascus have been rare since the army crushed rebel enclaves around the city with backing from Russia and Iran-backed forces in 2018. Helped by his allies, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad now controls most of the country.

A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus on Oct. 20 killed at least 14 people.

