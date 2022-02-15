Left Menu

EU is ready to discuss Russian security concerns - Borrell

The European Union is ready to discuss Russia's security concerns, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to heighten. "In order to fulfill the concerns of everybody, the only way is speaking on the table and discuss," Borrell told BBC Radio 4.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:22 IST
EU is ready to discuss Russian security concerns - Borrell
Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is ready to discuss Russia's security concerns, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to heighten.

"In order to fulfill the concerns of everybody, the only way is speaking on the table and discuss," Borrell told BBC Radio 4. "If there is a war between Russia and Ukraine, Nordstream 2 would not become operational", he added.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukrainian borders in recent months but denies plans to invade. It demands what it says are security guarantees from the West.

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022