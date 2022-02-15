Left Menu

Norway adds more troops to NATO force in Lithuania

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Norway will increase its contribution to NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence forces in Lithuania by between 50 and 60 troops due to the tense security situation in and around Ukraine, the Norwegian defence minister said on Tuesday.

"The massive Russian build-up around Ukraine, and the demands on the United States and Europe, have changed the security situation in Europe," Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said in a statement. "This also affects Norway, and we are following the situation closely," he added.

The troops will remain in Lithuania for an initial three months, and their stay could be extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

