7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Assam's Karimganj
Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.
ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.
Karimganj police in an operation recovered the codeine-based cough syrup from the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border, said a senior police official.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Advertisement