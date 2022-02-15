Left Menu

7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Assam's Karimganj

Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:38 IST
Codein-based bottles seized by Assam Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karimganj police in an operation recovered the codeine-based cough syrup from the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border, said a senior police official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

