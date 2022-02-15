Left Menu

UK's Truss says full scale removal of Russian troops needed

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:47 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday a full scale removal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine was needed after a report that some units were returning to their bases.

Russia's Interfax news agency, citing the country's defence ministry, reported some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

Asked about the Interfax report, Truss told LBC Radio she had not seen it and would need to see more details, but added: "The Russians have claimed that they have no plans for an invasion, but we will need to see a full scale removal of troops to show that is true."

