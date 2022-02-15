Left Menu

Yes Bank case: CBI raids premises of Radius Developers in Mumbai, Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the premises of Radius Developers in Mumbai and Pune in connection with the Yes Bank case, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier in 2020, CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet in connection with the Yes Bank scam case against the bank's former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Rana Kapoor and other accused.

The agencies are probing Yes Bank and a number of its borrowers in connection with an alleged fraud case where loans issued by the bank became non-performing assets, which led to a crisis whereafter the RBI had imposed a moratorium on the bank. (ANI)

