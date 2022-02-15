Left Menu

Take steps to uphold TN's rights on Mullaiperiyar, AIADMK tells CM

The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to pay special attention to the Mullaiperiyar issue to establish Tamil Nadus rights and prevent inspections by Kerala without the states permission.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:13 IST
O Panneerselvam Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to pay special attention to the Mullaiperiyar issue to establish Tamil Nadu's rights and prevent inspections by Kerala without the state's permission. The Mullaiperiyar reservoir is both owned and maintained by the Tamil Nadu government, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said adding this is an indisputable fact. Under such circumstances, the Tamil Nadu government is a 'spectator' to the inspection of dam by Kerala ministers and officials and them 'releasing' water is strongly condemnable, Panneerselvam, Deputy Leader of Opposition said. Such unilateral steps of the Kerala government should be nipped in the bud and turning a blind eye to it would only pave the way for the neighboring state to stake claims on the matter and this is the view of the farmers, Panneerselvam said in a statement. Tamil Nadu is the sole owner of Mullaiperiyar dam and this should be established, he said. Hence, Chief Minister M K Stalin should pay special attention to this matter and take steps for upholding the rights of the state on the Mullaiperiyar issue and prevent inspections by Kerala ministers and officials without the approval of the Tamil Nadu government, he said. In Tamil, the reservoir is pronounced as 'Mullaiperiyar' and in Malayalam, it is 'Mullaperiyar.' The over a century old Mullaiperiyar dam is located close to the confluence of Mullayar and Periyar rivers in Kerala's Idukki district. In Tamil Nadu, districts including Madurai and Theni depend on water supply from the dam.

