Germany sees no reason for military presence in Mali if elections delayed
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany sees no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on Tuesday.
"If elections are postponed by four or five years there will be no reason for further German engagement," Lambrecht said.
