Left Menu

Man's throat slit in UP's Pratapgarh; 6 booked

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:59 IST
Man's throat slit in UP's Pratapgarh; 6 booked
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly murdered by slitting his throat in the wee hours of Tuesday here, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against six people on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, they said.

Ashok Kumar Harijan (50) was sleeping outside his house in Katata village under Mandhata police station limits here when the accused attacked him and slit his throat.

His wife and daughter woke up on Tuesday morning only to see Ashok lying in a pool of blood, police said.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022