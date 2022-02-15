OSCE talks will not replace dialogue with U.S., NATO - Russia
15-02-2022
Discussing Russia's security demands within the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) would be interesting but are not a substitute for talks with the United States and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Without any progress in the latter, OSCE discussions would be pointless, Lavrov said after a meeting with the Polish Foreign Minister and OSCE chairman-in-office Zbigniew Rau in Moscow.
