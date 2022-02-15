Left Menu

Indian police arrest three who targeted men on gay dating app

"Those arrested have confessed to having robbed at least 15 or 20 people using the same method in the last four months," said J.P. Jadeja, a police officer in Ahmedabad, the main city of the western state of Gujarat, where the arrests were made. He added that the accused used the gay dating app Grindr to find potential victims, before luring them to secluded areas to be beaten up or robbed, in some cases through forcible bank transfers.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:08 IST
Indian police arrest three who targeted men on gay dating app
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian police said on Tuesday they had arrested three members of a gang they accused of beating up and robbing men contacted through the use of a gay dating app.

Gay sex is no longer a criminal offense in India, but the fear of being ostracised or ridiculed prompts several among the South Asian nation's LGBT community to keep their sexual identity secret, making them easy prey for the unscrupulous. "Those arrested have confessed to having robbed at least 15 or 20 people using the same method in the last four months," said J.P. Jadeja, a police officer in Ahmedabad, the main city of the western state of Gujarat, where the arrests were made.

He added that the accused used the gay dating app Grindr to find potential victims, before luring them to secluded areas to be beaten up or robbed, in some cases through forcible bank transfers. They were betting their victims would keep quiet for fear that their preferences would be exposed, but one complained to police.

Officials of Grindr did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. In recent years Grindr has pledged a "zero-tolerance policy" toward racism, transphobia and other discrimination as the dating app looks to crack down on abusive behavior.

Since the Supreme Court decriminalized gay sex in 2018, public opinion in India's biggest cities has favored scrapping the colonial-era law on the matter, but religious groups and conservative rural communities remain opposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022