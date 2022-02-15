Eight booked for stealing cattle and selling them for slaughter

A criminal case was registered against eight persons, including the son of a former president of Palghar Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, on charges of stealing cattle and selling them for slaughter, police said on Tuesday. A Dahanu police station official said the gang used to catch stray cattle and take them for slaughter. Multiple cases were registered against this gang earlier, he said. Police said that the stolen cattle were kept in Bordi and taken to a slaughterhouse in Tarapur.

