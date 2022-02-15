Police, SWAT team nab 6 gang members in UP's Bulandshahr

Police and the special weapons and tactics team arrested six members of a gang that allegedly broke into houses, and recovered cash, jewellery and arms from them, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the gang leader Asif was a resident of Ghaziabad, while three members were from Baghpat district and one each from Meerut and Bulandshahr.

The gang members used to visit posh colonies in an SUV. On spotting houses with doors open, they used to barge in and rob the owners by brandishing weapons, Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Asif has 14 cases registered against him for dacoity and other criminal offences. The gang carried out two robberies in Yamunapuram Colony in Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr last month, two robberies in Aligarh and one each in Hapur and Meerut, Singh said. Rs 76,000 cash, looted ornaments, illegal arms and the SUV they travelled in were recovered, police said.

The deputy inspector general of police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team that nabbed the gang.

