Left Menu

Five Pak Intelligence Bureau officials suspended after TV show host accuses them of torture

Five officials of Pakistans Intelligence Bureau IB were suspended after a popular television presenter and journalist accused them of torturing him and his crew members for trying to expose alleged corruption in their ranks, media reports said on Tuesday. I am thankful to the federal government for taking prompt action and suspending five officers involved in the incident, Hassan added.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:41 IST
Five Pak Intelligence Bureau officials suspended after TV show host accuses them of torture
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five officials of Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau (IB) were suspended after a popular television presenter and journalist accused them of torturing him and his crew members for trying to expose alleged corruption in their ranks, media reports said on Tuesday. Syed Iqrarul Hassan, 37, host of an investigative crime show "Sar-e-Aam," aired on ARY news channel, in which he conducts sting operations to expose corruption in different strata of society. He explained that an IB officer was taking bribes at the gate of the agency's office and "we tried to report him to the high-ups, but senior IB officer Rizwan Shah manhandled our team and kept beating us." "I got almost 8-10 stitches on my head and my shoulder was dislocated due to the torture," he claimed. Hassan's ordeal came to light when photos and video of him with bruises and torn clothes and receiving treatment in hospital began doing the rounds on social media. According to the Dawn newspaper, Deputy Director General IB Iftikhar Nabi Tunio said that the five IB officials were being suspended "for mistreatment of ARY News team and mishandling the situation." The suspended officers were Syed Mohinuddin Rizwan (Director, BPS-19), Mehmoob Ali and Inam Ali, both stenotypists, Rajab Ali (sub-inspector) and Khawar, the report said. "I am thankful to the federal government for taking prompt action and suspending five officers involved in the incident," Hassan added. The incident is another grim reminder of The International Federation of Journalists' list, which puts Pakistan among the top five countries as "the most dangerous places in the world" to practice journalism. In 2021, Pakistan's press freedom rank dropped to 145 out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index, an annual ranking of countries published by Reporters Without Borders, an international non-governmental organisation dedicated to safeguarding the right to freedom of information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022