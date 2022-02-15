UK police close a number of bridges in central London as precaution
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police closed a number of bridges in central London on Tuesday saying it was a precaution while they assessed an unattended item.
The bridges were Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement