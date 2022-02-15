Left Menu

Case against Swedes accused of disturbing Estonia wreck to be tried again

The lower court in 2021 dismissed charges of disturbing a marine grave against the two Swedes, saying the law that protects the site did not apply to foreign-registered vessels in international waters. The film team had in 2019 lowered a remotely operated vehicle to the Estonia from a German-flagged ship, filming the outside of the wreck.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:44 IST
Case against Swedes accused of disturbing Estonia wreck to be tried again
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish appeal court ordered on Tuesday that a district court try again a case against two film makers accused of disturbing the ferry Estonia that sank in the Baltic sea in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives. The lower court in 2021 dismissed charges of disturbing a marine grave against the two Swedes, saying the law that protects the site did not apply to foreign-registered vessels in international waters.

The film team had in 2019 lowered a remotely operated vehicle to the Estonia from a German-flagged ship, filming the outside of the wreck. The appeal court said in a statement it had concluded that the dives could, effectively, be tried in accordance with the so-called Estonia Act.

"Since the district court has not tried all the objections raised by the defendants, the Court of Appeal has decided that the case should be tried again by the district court," it said. "The (Estonia Act) law can be applied in the case. Furthermore, the Court of Appeal finds that the acts can be tried under Swedish law, regardless of whether they are punishable under German law or not."

The ferry, carrying 803 passengers and 186 crew, sank on a stormy night on Sept. 28, 1994. An official investigation in 1997 concluded that the bow shield had failed in the strong winds and high waves, damaging the bow ramp and flooding the car deck. The ferry rapidly filled with water and sank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022