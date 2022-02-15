Kremlin says U.S. talk of imminent Ukraine invasion is baseless hysteria

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. assertions that Russia was poised to invade Ukraine were baseless hysteria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Putin would prefer that Russia and the West calmly discuss each others' concerns and did not want to see "information campaigns" that further escalated tensions.

