Four arrested for cheating banker in Chhattisgarh's Durg

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested four persons from New Delhi for allegedly cheating a bank manager to the tune of Rs 18 lakh last month in Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

Three other accused were still at large and efforts were on to nab them, they said.

One of the fraudsters posed as the owner of an automobile company and asked the manager, employed with a nationalized bank, to urgently transfer money and assured to deposit a cheque of the same amount immediately in his bank, they said.

After winning the victim's confidence, he took Rs 18 lakh in total via online transactions in two bank accounts from the manager, the police added.

The four accused, who were arrested from New Delhi on Monday, were identified as Vikas Dhingra, Puneet Gautam, Munna Sao and Pawan Manjhi, Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Badri Narayan Meena said.

Dhingra is a resident of Punjab, Gautam hails from Haryana, Sao is a native of West Bengal and Manjhi is from Bihar, he said.

The police have seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, seven ATM cards, five mobile phones and documents of several banks from them, the SP said.

The three absconding accused were identified by the police as Vinay Yadav, Karan Kapoor and Rajan Kapoor.

Last month, the bank manager lodged a cheating case with the Mohan Nagar police station in Durg city.

Based on analysis of bank accounts and after tracking mobile numbers, the police arrested the accused.

The four told the police they operate a gang which cheated people of various states on pretext of providing them hefty commission on opening bank accounts, the official said.

After opening bank accounts, they would access ATM cards of account holders and fraudulently withdraw money, he said.

