Left Menu

Japan, Ukraine agree to pursue diplomatic path to ease Russia tension

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:54 IST
Japan, Ukraine agree to pursue diplomatic path to ease Russia tension
Fumio Kishida Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he had agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to pursue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Russia's military buildup near the border with Ukraine.

Following a phone call with Zelenskiy, Kishida also said Japan planned to take appropriate steps, including possible sanctions, if Russia invades Ukraine, echoing what his foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said earlier on Tuesday.

Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine, accusing the West of hysteria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022