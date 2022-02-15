Japan, Ukraine agree to pursue diplomatic path to ease Russia tension
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he had agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to pursue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Russia's military buildup near the border with Ukraine.
Following a phone call with Zelenskiy, Kishida also said Japan planned to take appropriate steps, including possible sanctions, if Russia invades Ukraine, echoing what his foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said earlier on Tuesday.
Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine, accusing the West of hysteria.
