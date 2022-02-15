Smuggled liquor worth over Rs 6 lakh seized in Palghar
- Country:
- India
Police have seized liquor worth Rs 6.43 lakh which was allegedly being smuggled from here to neighbouring Navi Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, local crime branch sleuths laid a trap on Monday and intercepted a tempo in Talasari taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police inspector Ajay Vasave said.
The police seized a large stock of Indian and foreign liquor from the vehicle, he said.
The tempo driver was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar district
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Navi Mumbai
- Talasari
- Ajay Vasave
ALSO READ
Indian forces kill militants in disputed Kashmir, Pakistan condemns deaths
Bitter truth is many Indians don't consider women to be human: Rahul
Document leak case: Court grants bail to lawyer, social media manager of Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister
Indian-origin man sentenced to 15 months in jail for sexually abusing minor boy
Tata Open Maharashtra: Top 5-Indians to look out for