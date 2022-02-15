Smuggled liquor worth over Rs 6 lakh seized in Palghar

Police have seized liquor worth Rs 6.43 lakh which was allegedly being smuggled from here to neighbouring Navi Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, local crime branch sleuths laid a trap on Monday and intercepted a tempo in Talasari taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police inspector Ajay Vasave said.

The police seized a large stock of Indian and foreign liquor from the vehicle, he said.

The tempo driver was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions, he added.

