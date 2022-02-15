Gurugram heist case: Court expresses apprehension about involvement of then commissioner of police

A local court here raised the issue of the possible involvement of then Gurugram Commissioner of Police in a multi-crore heist last year.

The court had on Monday for the third time dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who is accused of being involved in the multi-crore heist.

''Whether this whole illegal exercise had been done by the petitioner with the concurrence of the then Commissioner of Police, Gurugram who was his immediate senior or other higher police authorities, the same may also not be ascertained unless the petitioner is questioned into custody. ''Even the then Commissioner of Police, Gurugram had passed the office order through which the additional charge of DCP (Crime) had been devolved upon the petitioner,'' the court of additional session judge Amit Sahrawat observed. The court also questioned whether the competency and integrity of the IPS officer was checked by the then Gurugram Commissioner of Police before handing over the dual charge to him. The incident dates back to August 4 last year when gangster Lagarpuriya's men broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash. As per the chargesheet filed by the special task force, the theft could be of around Rs 30-40 crore.

The key accused in the theft case Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal had alleged that he had given gold, cash, and currency in US dollars, worth Rs 2.5 crore, to Setia to hush up the case as he was posted as the Gurugram DCP.

However, according to Nawal, Setia later returned the money and gold but kept a few thousand dollars.

