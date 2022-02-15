Left Menu

Ten injured in house fire in HP's Mandi

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:28 IST
Ten injured in house fire in HP's Mandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people suffered burns on Tuesday when a fire broke out at a house in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, a state disaster management official said.

The incident took place in Ramnagar.

All the injured were admitted to Medical College Hospital Nerchowk in Mandi district for treatment.

The fire brigade doused the flames. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

