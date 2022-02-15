Left Menu

Cabinet approves setting up of G20 Secretariat and reporting structures

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:53 IST
Cabinet approves setting up of G20 Secretariat and reporting structures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures, which will be responsible for implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India's forthcoming G20 Presidency.

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

As per practice, a G20 Secretariat is being established to handle work relating to substantive / knowledge / content, technical, media, security and logistical aspects of India's G20 Presidency. It will be manned by officers and staff from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and other relevant line Ministries / Departments and domain knowledge experts. The Secretariat will be functional till February 2024.

The Secretariat will be guided by an Apex Committee headed by Prime Minister, and comprising Finance Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and G20 Sherpa (Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister), to provide overall guidance to India's G20 Presidency. Further, a Coordination Committee will also be set up to oversee all G20 preparations and report to the Apex Committee. The G20 Secretariat will enable long term capacity building, including knowledge and expertise, for India's leadership on global issues in multilateral fora.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022