France: Russian retreat from Ukranian border would be positive sign

France has not yet verified whether Russia is pulling back some troops from Ukraine's border but if the information is correct, this would be a "positive sign", France's government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists on Tuesday.

Russia's defence ministry earlier said some troops in the country's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, boosting the rouble on foreign exchange markets.

