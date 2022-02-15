NATO still waiting for Moscow's response to security proposals, Stoltenberg says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:57 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO is still waiting for Russian response to the alliance's security proposals, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We hope that we will receive an answer from Russia soon to our letter," he told reporters in Brussels before a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers that will start on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Brussels
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says no date set for response to U.S., NATO proposals
Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
What’s NATO, and why does Ukraine want to join?
Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
Launch of Sonato Alliance Transforms Reciprocity for Private Member's Clubs