NATO still waiting for Moscow's response to security proposals, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:57 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
NATO is still waiting for Russian response to the alliance's security proposals, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We hope that we will receive an answer from Russia soon to our letter," he told reporters in Brussels before a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers that will start on Wednesday.

