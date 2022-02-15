T'gana Guv flags off sailing expedition, says it demonstrates Army women officers' vigour

The Army's first ever 'All women officers offshore sailing expedition' was flagged off here on Tuesday by Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan. The sailing expedition is scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam and return here, a Defence release said.

In her address, Tamilisai complimented the Military College of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (MCEME), Secunderabad, EME Sailing Association, the Southern Command Sailing Node and the Army Adventure Wing for conducting such an event for the first time ever and said that it demonstrates the strength and vigour of women officers in the Army.

The expedition is bound to have a tremendous impact on sailing as a sport and a much greater impact on the 'women of this great nation and our Armed forces,' she said adding it would motivate young women to don the olive greens and serve the nation.

As days go by, she said the resolve of the Indian women would become stronger, 'vanquishing' all preconceived notions and discarding taboos.

''Indian women are shattering all possible glass ceilings and are making their own mark and are bravely setting new benchmarks. They are courageously setting an example for others to emulate.'' Lt Gen TSA Narayanan, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME who is also the Commodore EME Sailing Association and President of the Laser Class and Kite Board Associations of India, congratulated the women officers for having completed the gruelling training and on being selected for the expedition.

He said the event is yet another step towards women empowerment and the sustained efforts towards enhancing the role of women officers in the Army.

The officers have undergone rigorous training under the tutelage of EME Sailing Association and HBTC Marve, before embarking on the expedition.

